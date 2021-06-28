Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $74,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $673.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $637.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $648.93 billion, a PE ratio of 674.00, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

