Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $28.15 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.65 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

