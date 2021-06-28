Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,592,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.22% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,495.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

