Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

