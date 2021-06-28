Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPAC opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

