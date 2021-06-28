Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.31 ($13.31).

Several research firms recently commented on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching €10.56 ($12.42). 2,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

