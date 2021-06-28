Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 147.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.