Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,670 shares of company stock worth $1,826,859. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $763.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.