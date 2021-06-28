Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on STBA shares. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.