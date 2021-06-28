Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 26,025.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYND opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

