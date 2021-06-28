Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

FRGI opened at $12.93 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

