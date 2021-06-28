Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.