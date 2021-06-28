Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells $445,339.48 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. 1,846,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 234,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 161,712 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 68.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

