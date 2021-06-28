Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 25448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

