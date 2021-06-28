Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

COLB stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

