Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,630 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

