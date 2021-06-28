ESBC (ESBC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. ESBC has a total market cap of $491,094.35 and $41,325.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,693,370 coins and its circulating supply is 28,414,036 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.