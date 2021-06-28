Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 681.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EURMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 123,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,030. Europcar Mobility Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EURMF. Societe Generale raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Albania, Cyprus, Malta, Russia, and St Martin. It offers vehicles for short-term business and leisure rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Ubeeqo, Fox Rent, and Buchbinder brand names.

