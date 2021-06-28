Evercore ISI Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $72.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -408.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

