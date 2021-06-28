Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 257.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Everi stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

