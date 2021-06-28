Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.