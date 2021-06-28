Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 253.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $19,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.39. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

