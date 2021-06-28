Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $21.60. Exelixis shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 19,616 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,028 shares of company stock worth $9,719,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

