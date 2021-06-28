Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,321 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.65% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

