Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.