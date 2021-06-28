Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $183.39 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

