Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $75,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FHI stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

