Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.