FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $364.00 to $373.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.12.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

