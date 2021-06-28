FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $375.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $318.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.31.

NYSE:FDX opened at $291.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

