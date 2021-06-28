Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
About Ferrellgas Partners
