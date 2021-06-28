Financial Avengers Inc. Has $72,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Financial Avengers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.36. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

