Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 1,659 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for approximately 0.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $919,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,418 shares of company stock worth $14,107,723 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 69,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,676. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

