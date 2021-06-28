First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1,031.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,352 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

