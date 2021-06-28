First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

