First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $75.04 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $78.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.