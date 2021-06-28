FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

FirstService has increased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $173.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

