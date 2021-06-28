FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $123.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94. FMC has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

