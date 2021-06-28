FOAM Reaches One Day Volume of $46,880.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $46,880.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FOAM has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.80 or 0.00668776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00038972 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,574,000 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

