FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

