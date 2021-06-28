Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $42.60. Formula One Group shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup increased their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Formula One Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.