Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Fortis worth $75,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.