Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $29.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

FTAI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 3,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,765. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $23,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

