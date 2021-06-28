Franchise Capital Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 512,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,649,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 6.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $118.75. 210,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,238,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $615.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.