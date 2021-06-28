Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 180,714 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $134,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $586,457,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $300.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,376,458 shares of company stock worth $375,764,775. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.31.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

