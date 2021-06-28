Franklin Resources Inc. Has $115.47 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $115,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,829,426 shares of company stock worth $318,792,423. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

ZI opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

