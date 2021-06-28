Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $122.37 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,492,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

