Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.40 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $151.39 million and $3.40 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 151,427,692 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

