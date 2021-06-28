Frax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $159.59 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 160,005,657 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

