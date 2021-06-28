Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,460.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$9.91.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

